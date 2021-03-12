Bart Randall announced Friday that he will run to succeed retiring Stafford County Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer.
A Navy veteran, Randall represents the Garrisonville District on the Planning Commission and serves as the commission's vice chair.
“I want our families to thrive,” Randall said in a news release from his campaign. “We’re more than just a ‘commuter community’ and I want Stafford County to grow in to a vibrant, dynamic place to live, work, and play. ... It’s going to take a lot of work to balance the needs of our growing community with the recent influx of new homes, the need for economic development, and infrastructure improvements, but I’m going to work diligently to make sure we get it right.”
Dudenhefer endorsed Randall in his retirement announcement saying, “It has been my honor to serve our growing community filled with so many incredible, hard-working people. To continue the important work we have begun, I strongly endorse Bart Randall who I know will be a strong leader for the community progress we need.”
Randall lives with his wife, Carolyn, in the Hampton Oaks subdivision. They have two adult children and have lived in Garrisionville since 2006.
Randall retired from a 24-year Navy career as a master chief in 2009 and now works as a civilian for the U.S. Coast Guard. He holds a bachelor of science degree and master of arts degrees in human resources development and human resources management. He is active in his church and has volunteered as a baseball coach and Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts and currently serves with his wife as food distribution coordinators for his church.
