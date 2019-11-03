A day before Manassas voters head to the polls, one of the frontrunners in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race will be helping out.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will be working at a phone bank event for local Democrats. Manassas is home to the 50th District, one of the key races that could decide control of the state's House of Delegates.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Jirani Coffeehouse at 9425 West St. in Manassas.

Del. Lee Carter is facing a challenge on the ballot from Republican Ian Lovejoy, a Manassas businessman and city council member.

Va. Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th District, is running without a GOP challenger on the ballot Nov. 5.