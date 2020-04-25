It was just weeks ago that knocking on doors, shaking hands and crowding into campaign rallies were all key parts of an election strategy. Not today.
Social distancing restrictions are keeping everyone apart, but campaigns still have voters to win over.
The campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden held two virtual events Saturday to energize Virginia supporters for the presumptive Democratic nominee. In the era of COVID-19, that means encouraging them to use social media or host virtual events with friends.
Matthias Tillmann with Biden for President held the Richmond SOUL of the Nation virtual meeting 3 p.m. on Saturday. He noted SOUL stands for service, outreach, unity and leadership.
Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond, said at that event this is an unprecedented time causing people to experience anxiety, fear and frustration.
“We’ll power through this working together,” he said.
He said voters can still support the campaign by hanging signs for Biden and holding virtual events, Stoney said.
At another virtual event for Biden’s campaign, the campaign highlighted Sew4Humanity, which is a group of volunteers making masks for health care workers, grocery store employees and anyone asking for a mask.
Marilyn Karp, Sew4Humanity’s founder, said the group, which is based in Virginia and has members in Fairfax, Prince William and other counties, has distributed 4,268 homemade masks.
“The smallest things can go a long way,” Karp said. “Showing that you care is so powerful.”
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, said at that virtual event that there is something that everyone can do to help others. She said people have donated masks when she has asked for them, including giving 50 masks and hand sanitizer to Birmingham Green adult care residence in Manassas, where 10 residents and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s gotta be from the ground up,” Roem said. “People like me can amplify and can facilitate. People like you are the ones who get it done.”
