Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up nearly half the vote in Fairfax on his way to statewide victory in the March 3 Democratic presidential primary.
With all 244 precincts reporting (including absentee votes), Biden garnered 49.8 percent of the ballots cast in Fairfax, followed by Bernie Sanders (23.3 percent), Elizabeth Warren (12.1 percent) and Michael Bloomberg (11.5 percent).
Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race immediately prior to Super Tuesday, picked up 1.1 percent of the Fairfax County vote – most of it via absentee ballots cast before his announcement. None of the other 14 candidates on the ballot attracted more than 1 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial figures reported by the Virginia Department of Elections.
Statewide, Biden won 53 percent of the vote, Sanders 23 percent, Warren 11 percent and Bloomberg 10 percent, according to complete but unofficial results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.