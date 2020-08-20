About 150 supporters from Northern Virginia turned out for the Democratic National Convention watch party at the Prince William Fairgrounds on Thursday, Aug. 20, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden capped off the first-ever virtual nominating convention and delivered his acceptance speech.
Biden was introduced by his children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, who characterized their dad as tough, principled, and honest.
Unity was emphasized as Biden took to an outdoor stage in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
“This is not a partisan moment; this must be an American moment,” he said.
Biden challenged Americans to tackle the four crises converging in a perfect storm: the worst pandemic in 100 years; the worst economic crisis since the great depression; the most compelling call for racial justice since the ‘60s; and the undeniable reality of climate change. This, he said, is an inflection point and a time of real peril and extraordinary possibilities.
“As president, the first step I will take is to get control of the virus that has ruined so many lives,” adding that we cannot get our economy back on track, and get our kids safely back in school until we deal with this virus. Speaking forcefully, he pledged to roll out a national strategy to develop and deploy rapid COVID-19 testing, and domestically manufacture the medical supplies America needs.
Biden also took a moment to speak empathetically to those who have lost loved ones, saying he found the best way through pain and grief is to find a purpose.
“In this dark moment, we are poised to make great progress,” he said. “There is only one way forward: a united America.”
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st,who represents portions of Prince William and Fauquier counties, had intended to be a national delegate at the convention, and part of the National Leadership Council for the Biden campaign, but spent the final night of the convention at the fairgrounds with her husband. Guzman said the work has just begun.
“The next steps are to get organized and start talking to your friends, neighbors, families and co-workers about this election – the election of our life,” Guzman said. “You can still register to vote and vote early without excuse. You can still apply to vote by mail or show up and vote early or on Election Day. We are talking to the Prince William department of elections to see how they are going to ensure social distancing Election Day.”
The Republican Party will make the case for re-election of President Donald Trump during its national convention next week.
