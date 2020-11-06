It likely won’t be the highlight of his political career, but Joe Biden will go down in history as the first presidential candidate to win more than 100,000 votes in Arlington.
Biden garnered 102,510 of them, according to unofficial tallies reported immediately after the election. (Final vote totals won’t be certified by state officials until Nov. 16.) He garnered 80.7 percent of the vote to 17 percent for President Trump and 1.4 percent for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.
Trump’s performance, both in total votes and in percentage of the vote, slightly outperformed his 2016 tally in Arlington, when he picked up 20,186 votes, or 16.6 percent of the vote, against Hillary Clinton.
Other milestone moments in Arlington election history:
• The first presidential candidate to win more than 10,000 votes was Republican Thomas Dewey, who picked up 10,774 votes in the 1948 election.
• The first presidential candidate to win more than 25,000 was Lyndon Johnson, who garnered 33,567 in 1964.
• The first presidential candidate to win more than 50,000 was Al Gore, who won 50,260 in 2000.
• The first presidential candidate to win more than 75,000 votes was Barack Obama, who won 78,994 in 2008.
