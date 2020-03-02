Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg came to Manassas on the eve of Super Tuesday, when for the first time his name will appear on ballots in 14 states, including Virginia.
Bloomberg, the 78-year old former mayor of New York City, described the presidency as a managerial job, leaning on his experience as an executive of the Bloomberg Corporation and as a three-term mayor of the most populous city in the country, as what sets him apart among the remaining Democrats.
“I’ve always thought we need a manager,” Bloomberg told a Fox News town hall audience at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. “... My skills are what I think is necessary for the job and also, not to make light of it, but I think I know how to campaign against Donald Trump and I would be able to attract moderate Republicans who like some of Trump’s policies but don’t necessarily like him.”
The town hall, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, got out of control for a moment, ultimately prompting Fox to go to a commercial break. Bloomberg had just answered a question on gun control, when a man in an orange “Guns Save Lives” hat stood up and began asking about the gun control laws in New York City. As the one man stood up to speak, a group of younger protesters walked behind Bloomberg and began calling for Bloomberg to “Let the women speak!”
Bloomberg has long been an outspoken advocate for stronger gun safety laws, and has in the past contributed money to pro-gun control candidates in downballot races in Virginia and elsewhere. More recently, he’s come under fire from other Democrats for allegations of sexual harassment at his company. Some of those cases were settled out of court, with the plaintiffs signing non-disclosure agreements. One protester yelled “Release the NDAs! Let the women speak!” Bloomberg did not respond and the protesters were removed by security.
The stop came at the end of an eventful day in the race for the Democratic nomination. Earlier Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota withdrew from the race, leaving Bloomberg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the only remaining candidates. On Sunday, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, dropped out following a fourth-place finish in the South Carolina primary.
Bloomberg also spoke at length about the spread of the novel coronavirus and criticized President Donald Trump for leading an underprepared national public health apparatus.
“What’s happened in this administration is 1,600 scientists have left the government in the last two years,” Bloomberg said. “... The president tried to defund the Centers for Disease Control and the National [Institute of] Health. Those are the people we depend on for the science and the medicine … He appointed Mike Pence, who I’ve shaken hands with once, seems like a nice guy … but he did say that smoking doesn’t cause cancer. … We haven’t done the planning and don’t have the right people in place.”
Polling in Virginia has been limited, but the most recent survey, taken by Data for Progress from Feb. 23 to 25, showed Bloomberg tied for third place with Warren at 17%. In that poll, Sanders led with 28%, and Biden was in second at 19.
Bloomberg said he looked forward to competing with Biden and Sanders, saying that the latter’s policy proposals are “crazy” and that he’s too left-wing for the nation. Though he did say that he would begrudgingly vote for Sanders if he was the nominee. He also answered attacks that he isn’t really a Democrat. Bloomberg ran his first two campaigns in New York City as a Republican and the third as a moderate. He formally became a Democrat in 2018.
“I am for what the Democrats would want in terms of tax policy and climate focus and focusing on background checks and guns,” he said. “... I sync with the kind of policies most of the Democrats would want. … I funded the races in Virginia where there was a background check issue for guns. I funded 24 House contests the last time in 2018, 21 of them won and that flipped the House from red to blue. I’ve probably done a lot more for the Democratic Party than any other candidate.”
Bloomberg only entered the race in November, citing a concern that none of the candidates at the time would be capable of beating Pres. Donald Trump in the general election. As a late entrant, he missed the filing deadline for the first four contests. Tuesday will be the first time he’ll appear on ballots. The two leading candidates after the South Carolina primary, Sanders and Biden, have accrued 60 and 54 delegates, respectively. If no candidate reaches 1,991, the nominee will be determined in a brokered convention. On Tuesday, 1,357 delegates will be up for grabs. In Virginia, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
