Arlington voters are still likely to see local-government bond referendums, albeit downscaled ones, on the Nov. 3 ballot.
County Manager Mark Schwartz said that despite a planned pause in moving forward with long-term capital planning due to the COVID-19 crisis, bond authorization from voters still will be needed on matters deemed critical, such as stormwater-management.
The county government “does anticipate” a bond referendum on that subject as part of the general election, county officials said on May 12.
For many years now, bond packages have been sent to voters in the November of even-numbered years, with county officials attempting to capitalize on high-turnout elections that tend to favor passage of such measures. Arlington voters have not turned down a single local bond item in more than four decades, usually supporting them with between 60 percent and 80 percent of the vote.
But 2020 will be different: Just as the county budget had to be redesigned on the fly to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the capital-improvement package set for consideration this spring also is coming under scrutiny.
“We have no idea how long the current economic situation will last,” Schwartz said. “We have already postponed a list of capital projects, and our capital needs have changed.”
As a result, the county manager plans to abandon the tradition capital-planning format, which looks 10 years into the future, and focus exclusively on matters related to the county government’s fiscal year that runs from July 2020 to June 2021. County Board members would hold a public hearing on the proposal in early July and vote on it later that month, also petitioning the Circuit Court for any bond referendums it might wish to put on the ballot, including, potentially, one for the school system.
(Of course, winning voter authorization is one thing, but the bonds still have to be sold. The Arlington government appears to have decided not to go to the bond market this spring, as would be normal practice, to sell previously authorized bonds, citing instability in the marketplace. A bond sale could take place in the fall.)
Schwartz said he hopes to have a medium-term capital plan, covering from three to six years, ready for discussion in the spring of 2021, with the possibility of a bond referendum later that year. The return to a normal 10-year cycle could take place in 2022.
The last time any bonds were rejected by the Arlington electorate came in 1979. Even though the voters green-lighted bond proposals for sewers and transportation by large margins that year, they overwhelmingly turned thumbs down on proposals for local and regional park funding. They would be the last bond packages ever turned down in Arlington.
Four years earlier, in 1975, county voters had been in an even more surly mood, rejecting seven of the eight local bond referendums on the ballot. The lone proposal to win support that year was a $15 million bond to improve wastewater-treatment facilities.
