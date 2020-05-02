The June 23 Arlington County Board Democratic primary has been officially canceled, as challenger Chanda Choun dropped out of the race to run, instead, in the upcoming special election to fill the seat of the late Erik Gutshall.
Choun’s departure means County Board Chairman Libby Garvey will advance directly to the Nov. 3 general election, where she will face off against independent Audrey Clement and, potentially, other contenders. The field will be finalized after the June 9 filing deadline.
Garvey has served on the County Board since the spring of 2012, having won a special election to fill the seat of Barbara Favola, who advanced to the state Senate. Garvey then won general elections in 2012 and 2016.
While the Democratic primary has been canceled, Arlington voters can still participate in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Polling places in all 54 county precincts will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23, but residents are being asked to vote absentee due to the current public-health pandemic. The start of absentee voting is May 8, and the deadline to register to vote for the primary is May 26.
