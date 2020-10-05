Should Northern Virginia public-school students be back in class, rather than trying their best to learn “virtually”?
The two candidates for the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives are in agreement on generalities, but seem to differ on the emphasis they place on a return to in-person instruction.
Long-shot Republican challenger Jeff Jordan used a Sept. 23 debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fairfax Area to press for a return to school, citing a host of reasons.
“Our children are suffering academically, socially, intellectually across the board,” Jordan said during the 90-minute forum, held “virtually” due to the pandemic.
“Our teachers are in the same box,” Jordan said. After a lifetime of learning to excel in front of a class, they have become “Zoom monitors,” he said.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) was in agreement with the principle of students’ returning, but he was more cautious.
“We all want our kids back in class, but we want them back in school safely,” said Beyer, pushing for federal funds to provide masks, testing and cleaning supplies.
Shortly after the Trump administration in June pressed school districts across the nation to open schools with in-person learning this fall, all the public-school divisions in the 8th District (Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington and Falls Church) opted to start the 2020-21 school year with all-online classes. Some districts are beginning to rethink that plan, with tentative steps to begin some in-person learning in coming weeks and months.
Jordan, who in May defeated Mark Ellmore to win the Republican nomination, said getting students back in class was a precursor to a full economic revival.
“We need our communities healthy and vibrant, and getting teachers and students back into schools is the best way to do that,” he said, pointing to the need of parents to have some regularity back in their lives.
“People have to work and they need to be able to go to work,” he said. “Opening the schools is huge.”
Beyer said the best way to deal with economic recovery is to pass federal legislation providing assistance to governments, businesses and those affected by the downturn. He acknowledged that impact of the situation on local small businesses, “many of which have already failed, many of which are going to fail in the next couple of months.”
Beyer and Jordan have taken part in a series of debates over the past month, although given the political leanings of the district, the incumbent – who in 2014 was elected to succeed Jim Moran – is likely to win a new two-year term relatively easily.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
