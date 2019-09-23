The League of Women Voters of Arlington is partnering with a number of other organizations on a “candi-dating” forum.
The event, to be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Walter Reed Community Center, is akin to speed-dating: Attendees will have 10 minutes to meet with candidates running for office from Arlington and Alexandria. Candidates for General Assembly will be available from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., with candidates for local office available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
(All candidates have been invited to participate, including those who are unopposed.)
The event is sponsored in conjunction with the Arlington branch of the American Association of University Women; the Northern Virginia section of the National Council of Negro Women; the Arlington branch of the NAACP; Northern Virginia Interfaith for Public Policy; OneVirginia 2021; and the Virginia Rights Coalition.
For information, see the Website at https://lwv-arlingtonva.org/.
