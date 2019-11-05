Del. Lee Carter has successfully defended his seat in the legislature, defeating Republican Ian Lovejoy in the 50th District race.
Carter received 10,693 votes, or 53% to Lovejoy’s 9,333 votes.
Lovejoy, a local businessman and city council member, was looking to claw back what had been a safe Republican seat before Carter’s win among “blue wave” Democrats in 2017.
All results are unofficial until certified by local and state election officials later this week.
Local Democrats campaigned on securing Medicaid expansion. An additional 400,000 Virginians now qualify for Medicaid, with more than 331,600 people enrolled, including 12,464 people in Prince William County.
In other House news, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, defended her seat for a second term in the House of Delegates.
Foy received 8,778 votes against Republican challenger Heather Mitchell, who garnered 6,743 votes, with 86% of precincts reporting.
Mitchell’s trouble finding enough support was evident in fundraising when compared to other more competitive races. Mitchell reported raising just over $70,000 since getting into the race, compared to Foy’s nearly $450,000 raised since January 2018. Foy has also raised $232,000 through her Virginia For Everyone Political Action Committee, according to election finance reports.
The 2nd District includes portions of eastern Prince William County and North Stafford. In 2017, Foy won the open seat with 63% of the vote.
Republicans currently control both houses of the legislature by thin margins: 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 21-18 in the State Senate. Each chamber has one open seat.
(1) comment
So the socialist keeps his seat. Wow! Guess he’ll continue to go nothing.
Congrats komrade!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.