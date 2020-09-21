Is Arlington’s political ruling elite a bunch of preening political poseurs unwilling to do the heavy lifting of implementing a truly progressive agenda for the community?
That somewhat uncharitable (and decidedly paraphrased here) assessment comes from Audrey Clement, the perennial independent candidate for office who this year is facing off against County Board Chairman Libby Garvey.
Her chances are slim – even in her best years Clement hasn’t topped one-third of the vote for County Board or School Board – but unlike 2019, when her appearance at the Arlington County Civic Federation candidate forum seemed subdued and lackadaisical, the independent showed renewed sparks of life in the 2020 installment.
Clement used her time to criticize County Board members for feeding residents a “bogus narrative” that focused on “symbolism rather than substance.”
The “harmful policies” of Arlington’s Democratic oligarchy has led to overcrowded schools, higher taxes and residents being forced out due to an overheated real-estate market that even a worldwide pandemic and resulting economic debacle haven’t cooled, Clement said.
“Arlington deserves better,” she said.
Some of the back-and-forth between the two candidates at the Sept. 8 forum seemed like a serving of leftovers – Garvey and Clement previously squared off four years ago, with the Democratic incumbent winning by a 2-to-1 margin.
Garvey may not be loved by everyone within the Democratic establishment, but given the political demographics of the community, she is unlikely to break a sweat in securing an easy victory in November.
In her remarks at the forum – held “virtually” due to the pandemic – Garvey touted her 15 years on the School Board followed by eight on the County Board.
“I’ve helped make Arlington what it is today,” she said, in part by encouraging other leaders to “adopt innovative solutions that work.”
(Garvey must be confident she is unbeatable; at the debate she even touted her efforts to cancel the Columbia Pike streetcar and elect independent John Vihstadt to County Board. They are two issues sure to send more partisan local Democrats into spasms of rage.)
As they did four years ago, Garvey and Clement sparred over affordable housing, although in the intervening years a new term – “missing middle” – has emerged into the lexicon, describing efforts to retain housing for those middle-class residents increasingly priced out of the community. One proposal is to use increased density in an effort to expand the housing stock and hold down prices.
On that, too, Clement was on the attack.
“The plan being promoted by the county . . . is a myth,” she said, calling instead for resumption of a local tax credit for renovating older properties.
Until last year, Garvey and her fellow County Board Democrats blamed the Republican-led legislature for putting hurdles in the way of addressing housing issues at the local level. Now, with Democrats in power in the legislative and executive branches in Richmond, that excuse has evaporated.
Garvey, who has served on the County Board since winning a special election in early 2012, said the local government “ought to be doing a whole lot more” to address housing, without having the costs “all fall back on taxpayers.” With only one minute allotted each candidate to answer each question, that was the amount of specificity that was offered, although Garvey did suggest that office buildings could be converted into residential apartments and condos, should the pandemic gut the county’s commercial-real-estate sector.
Clement, who earlier in her political life ran several times under the banner of the Arlington Green Party before switching to an independent, said the county’s Democratic leadership loves to talk a good game to placate the loudest voices on the left, but seldom takes bold steps.
She pointed to a number of cases:
• The County Board’s deciding not to test the limits of its emergency powers at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, then falling back on wagging its collective finger at bar-hoppers congregating in Clarendon.
• The School Board several years ago focusing much effort – and in the process creating significant discord – on the renaming of Washington-Lee High School, but failing to address ongoing achievement disparities among students of different racial and ethnic groups.
The system was forced by the U.S. Department of Justice to enter into an agreement to improve its services to English-language learners. Failing to focus on that type of issue while pandering to name-change proponents “epitomizes the futility of symbols over substance,” Clement said.
(2) comments
Another perennially biased op-ed by Scott McCaffrey who never met a Republican, Independent, or Third Party candidate he liked.
Affordable Housing? Libby Garvey's own Fairlington neighborhood, designed to be workforce rental housing during WW2 and then entry level home ownership opportunities for the workforce almost 50 years ago, is now unaffordable to not only the workforce but the middle class....largely thanks to Libby. Housing activists are now calling the County's taxpayer-subsidized o-called "affordable housing" program an out-and-out fraud on taxpayers and a workforce that's shut out because it doesn't earn enough to meet income requirements, while wealthy for profits and non-profits get windfall profits from construction luxury rental housing at $400,000 / unit and up.
[rolleyes]Then there's Arlington's other news blog where the Publisher/Editor uses surrogate commenters to trash candidates who don't go along with the Lexus Liberals' growth-for-the-sake-of-growth infill gentrification.
