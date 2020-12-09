Challenger gets early start in 49th House District race

Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) has picked up an intra-party challenger for 2021, assuming he is still in state office to take up the fight when the time comes.
Karishma Mehta, a preschool teacher, on Dec. 2 formally announced plans to challenge Lopez in the Democratic primary for the 49th House District.
Usually held in June, the primary is likely to be pushed back to late summer in order to accommodate the need to redraw legislative districts based on data from the 2020 federal census. (Democrats alternately could opt for a party-run caucus to select their nominee, but going with the primary option puts both logistics and cost of holding the nomination contest with the state government.)
Though not without detractors in the district, Lopez has a tenure of more than a decade and is unlikely to face a stiff challenge from the largely unknown Mehta. (In 2009, Lopez easily brushed back his lone challenger in the Democratic primary, Arlington NAACP leader Julius Spain Sr., by a margin of more than three to one.)
But Lopez potentially could be scooped up by the incoming Biden administration, as he did serve in a senior post with the Small Business Administration in the Obama years. If that happens, the race for the 49th District – which includes most of Arlington along and south of the Columbia Pike corridor – could be wide open.
The 49th District is reliably Democratic; in 2019, Lopez won 83 percent of the vote against independent Terry Modglin. Republicans did not field a candidate.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
