Challenger Chanda Choun’s effort to knock County Board Chairman Libby Garvey out of office via the June Democratic primary has picked up the support of Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy.
“Chanda’s experience as a business manager and technology professional will bring a valuable skill-set to the Arlington County Board,” said Morroy, who was first elected to office in 2003.
“I have sought to improve customer service and ensure fair and transparent tax-assessment processes for all Arlington residents and businesses,” Morroy said. “Chanda will be an energetic, innovative partner in achieving our goals.”
Choun in 2018 unsuccessfully sought the County Board Democratic nomination, losing to Matt de Ferranti. Garvey has served on the board since winning a special election in 2012, and currently is serving as chairman.
Democrats will make their selection on June 9.
