Prince William County business leaders are calling for new leadership in local government with the latest endorsements from the Prince William Chamber Political Action Committee.
Announced Oct. 15, the endorsements include support for nine Democrats and five Republicans, and no endorsement in several key legislative races.
Most notably, the PAC has endorsed six Democrats for the eight-member Board of County Supervisors. Currently, Republicans lead the board 6-2.
A lot of different factors went into making these endorsements, said Brian Gordon, chairman of the Prince William Chamber PAC's Board of Trustees.
"Our Board of Trustees worked and debated diligently over the selection of these candidates and we believe that they will be strong advocates for pro-business policies moving forward into the future," Gordon said.
The chamber endorsed Democrat Ann Wheeler, a Haymarket resident seeking the open seat for at-large chairman. Wheeler is facing Republican John Gray and independent candidates Muneer Baig and Don Scoggins.
The chamber also endorsed Danny Funderburk, a Democrat challenging Republican Supervisor Pete Candland in the Gainesville District.
Two Democrats won endorsements in competitive races for open seats on the board, included Raheel Sheikh in the Coles District and Andrea Bailey in the Potomac District. The PAC endorsed two Democrats who are running unopposed in November, Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry and Margaret Franklin in the Woodbridge District.
The chamber’s PAC endorsed one Republican for a board seat: incumbent Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson. They offered no endorsement in the Brentsville District race between incumbent Republican Jeanine Lawson and Democrat Maggie Hansford.
STATEHOUSE RACES
The Chamber PAC offered just a handful of endorsements among several competitive races on the ballot for the General Assembly.
In the Senate, they endorsed four incumbents: Republican Sen. Richard Stuart, 28th, and Democratic Sens. Jeremy McPike, 29th; Scott Surovell, 36th; and George Barker, 39th.
In races for the House of Delegates, the chamber endorsed Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, a Republican challenging Del. Lee Carter in the 50th District.
Lovejoy has made support for economic development and local employers an important part of his campaign. Carter has been critical of state and local support for expanding businesses in the district, including Micron’s $3 billion expansion in the city.
Other endorsements included incumbent Republican Del. Tim Hugo, 40th, and Democratic Del. Luke Torian, 52nd.
"On behalf of the Prince William Chamber PAC's Board of Trustees I can say that these candidates have our strong support and will promote continuing to make our region the best in the Commonwealth for business to come and grow," said Prince William Chamber PAC Executive Director Ross Snare.
The chamber declined to endorse either candidate in four key races where Democrats will be running for re-election: Dels. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd; Del. Danica Roem, D-13th; Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st; and Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st.
