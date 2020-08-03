It probably was in the cards anyway, but the Arlington County Civic Federation has made it official – its Sept. 8 candidate forum will be held “virtually” rather than in person.
The decision was made because of uncertainty over whether the organization would be able to use its traditional venue – the Hazel Auditorium at Virginia Hospital Center – and what restrictions would be placed on its use. “Social-distancing” rules might have pushed the room’s capacity, ordinarily about 200, to just 45 people.
The Civic Federation forum, traditionally held the day after Labor Day, helps to kick off Arlington’s sprint to Election Day. Candidates for County Board, School Board and U.S House of Representatives have been invited to participate, and this year organizers also have reached out to candidates for U.S. Senate.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.