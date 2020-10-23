In a tally that probably gives an indication of vote totals on Nov. 3, delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation this week voted to support three county bond referendums on the ballot.
The rank-and-file voted:
• By a 49-5 margin to support the $51 million stormwater referendum on the ballot.
• By a 47-7 margin to support the $3.6 million parks/recreation referendum on the ballot.
• By a 43-9 margin to support the $52.7 million school referendum on the ballot.
Civic Federation delegates did not take positions on two other local referendums that were on the ballot.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.