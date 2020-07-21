The Arlington County Civic Federation will kick off the 2020 general-election season with a candidate forum on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The body’s board of directors set the date at its meeting on July 19. “We need to start moving,” federation president Allan Gajadhar said.
Board members considered pushing the event back to Sept. 15, but determined that would conflict with a County Board meeting. So it will remain at its traditional spot on the night after Labor Day.
“It probably has been there for at least 30 or 40 years,” former Civic Federation president Duke Banks said.
“We’re the first one out of the gate” in terms of debates, board member Michael McMenamin said.
Whether the event will be held at its usual location – Hazel Auditorium at Virginia Hospital Center – remains iffy. “Our venues aren’t letting us have anything right now,” Gajadhar said.
(The Hazel Auditorium seats about 200, which ordinarily would be plenty for a Civic Federation meeting, but under “social-distancing” guidelines currently in place, its maximum occupancy would be closer to 45, Civic Federation officials said.)
If the forum can’t be held in person, it likely would be conducted as a Zoom meeting.
In the Nov. 3 election, local races for Arlington School Board, County Board and 8th District U.S. House of Representatives are contested and likely will be highlighted at the Civic Federation forum.
Updates will be posted at www.civfed.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.