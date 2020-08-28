The Arlington County Civic Federation will host its annual candidate forum on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in an online format.
Candidates for County Board, School Board and 8th District U.S. House of Representatives have been invited to participate.
The event, usually held at Hazel Auditorium at Virginia Hospital Center, was moved to a Zoom gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information, see the Website at www.civfed.org.
