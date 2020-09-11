The Arlington County Civic Federation in October will debate and, potentially, vote on a resolution supporting the $3.63 million county park bond on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“Parks benefit everyone,” said Jay Jacob Wind, a longtime parks advocate who proposed the resolution at the Civic Federation’s Sept. 8 meeting.
Because no other resolutions related to bonds were introduced at the meeting, the park bond will be the only one considered for support at the Civic Federation’s membership meeting.
Like four other bonds on the ballot, the park bond was significantly downscaled in the wake of the COVID situation. County officials, who like to send referendums to voters in every-other-year installments, are likely to break that pattern and send additional ones to the electorate in November 2021, assuming the economic climate is somewhat less ambiguous than it currently is.
For much of its history, the Civic Federation would robustly debate and vote on bond referendums on the ballot, but that process has been scaled back somewhat in recent years, perhaps bowing to political reality – no county bond referendum has gone down to defeat in more than four decades, and most win passage with between 70 percent and 80 percent of the vote.
