The Arlington Committee of 100 will host an online seminar related to the Arlington County government’s stormwater bond referendum, one of five on the Nov. 3 ballot, on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
The $50.8 million referendum is designed to provide a start in modernizing aging stormwater infrastructure in the community. Speakers will discuss the pros and cons.
The event is free, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
