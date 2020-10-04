The Arlington Committee of 100’s October meeting will focus on the Virginia constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot that, if approved, would change the way the commonwealth conducts legislative and congressional redistricting.
The event will be held “virtually” on Wednesday, Oct. 14 beginning at 7 p.m.
Panelists will include Brian Cannon of OneVirginia 2021, which supports the amendment; Del. Cia Price (D-Hampton), who opposes it; and Jeremy Mayer, an associate professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.
The event is free, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
