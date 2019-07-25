Conservative radio host to take a run at Foust in Dranesville District

Republican Ed Martin, who is vying for the Dranesville District supervisor seat in the Nov. 5 election, is no stranger to political combat.
The candidate, who hosts a radio talk show called “The Ed Martin Movement,” has served as chief of staff to a Missouri governor, run for office several times and now is president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, which advocates for conservative positions on multiple issues.
2020 likely will be a watershed year for American politics, including at the local level, Martin said in a recent interview.
“The underlying theme is ‘drain the swamp,’” he said. “That means that everybody in office who isn’t transparent, who isn’t showing what’s happening, who’s not getting things done, is going to be in big, big trouble.”
If he defeats incumbent Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), Martin said his top priorities would be to increase transparency regarding Fairfax County’s spending and operations, boost emergency-management preparations and advocate for an inspector general.
Martin lamented what he described as inadequate action to fix the region’s traffic woes, saying they had been compounded by way-finding apps on smartphones that route motorists through neighborhoods. Rapidly growing Tysons needs more than Metrorail and scooters to solve its transportation woes, he said.
“I don’t think we have a serious vision,” Martin said.
The Republican also was not happy that a partial interchange, which would have put eastbound Route 7 traffic underground at the road’s intersection what Baron Cameron Avenue, had not been included in the initial Route 7 widening project between Tysons and Reston. Foust countered that transportation officials had decided it was essential to get the Route 7 widening project moving forward, then seek additional funding for the sought-after partial underpass.
Martin also was not keen on the One Fairfax policy, which according to the county’s Website commits the county government and school system to “intentionally consider equity when making policies or delivering programs and services.”
“I reject it completely,” he said of the policy. “I don’t know where it came from or what it means. It sounds like a slogan to make people feel good. I think we ought to have ‘Fairfax for All’ and have everyone have a stake in it.”
Foust, who is seeking a fourth four-year term, said Martin had lived in Dranesville District for only one year and did not have a track record in the community.
“Everything I’ve seen suggests he’s totally out of the mainstream of Dranesville voters,” Foust said. “He was an extreme right-winger in Missouri and is a real apostle for Donald Trump. With him, it’s all politics all the time.”
The Board of Supervisors has an auditor who performs tasks similar to those of an inspector general, said Foust, who also disagreed with Martin over how much influence county supervisors have over the School Board.
“There is no mechanism for the Board of Supervisors to hold the School Board accountable,” he said. “You try to work with them constructively, which is what I’m doing. I’m working to get funding to reduce the number of trailers and reduce overcrowding.”
Martin, who lives in Great Falls with his wife, four children and dog, grew up in Whitehouse Station area of Readington Township, N.J., and received a classical education at St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City, N.J.
“The Jesuits were old-fashioned, crusty, grumpy guys who didn’t take guff,” he said. “It was very valuable.”
He then majored in English at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Martin subsequently spent one year on a fellowship studying water purification in Indonesia, then earned another bachelor’s degree at Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.
Martin subsequently earned a law degree from St. Louis University School of Law. In 1997, while he was in law school, Martin was serving with the Synod of the Bishops on the Americas and was invited to dinner with Pope John Paul II.
Martin became director of the human-rights office of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, clerked for a federal appeals judge, worked at a law firm in Washington, D.C., and then went back to St. Louis. He later spent about a year and a half as chief of staff for Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt, resigning in November 2007 following a controversy regarding retention of e-mails.
“Luckily, we backed everything up, so we had the things,” he said.
Martin lost a 2010 race against incumbent U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan (D-Mo.) Two years later, Martin filed as a placeholder candidate in some Missouri political races in and eventually ended up running an unsuccessful campaign against Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster (D).
Martin founded the American Issues Project in 2008, was executive director of the Missouri Club for Growth, started Term Limits for Missouri, served as chairman of the Missouri Republican Party and in 2016 co-wrote “The Conservative Case for Donald Trump” with Phyllis Schlafly and Brett Decker.
Virginia will suffer under Gov. Northam (D) if Democrats take control of the General Assembly after this November’s elections, Martin predicted.
“Wounded, failing leaders are desperate to make a mark, any mark,” he said.
