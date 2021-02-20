[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Morton Blackwell of Arlington, who heads the Leadership Institute (which works to bring conservatives into the political process) and serves as a member of the Republican National Committee from Virginia, has endorsed the gubernatorial bid of Pete Snyder.
Snyder’s “record as a conservative movement builder and innovator is clear. He is building a winning coalition around his principled conservative agenda,” Blackwell said in a statement released by the Snyder campaign.
“Pete is our best choice to reverse the failed policies of the Northam administration and is the strongest conservative candidate for governor I have seen in Virginia’s recent history,” Blackwell said. “Republicans must unite behind Pete to defeat Terry McAuliffe in November.”
Blackwell has been a fixture in conservative Republican circles for 60 years. In 1964, he was the youngest delegate to the Republican National Convention that chose Barry Goldwater at the party’s nominee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.