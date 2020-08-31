On Monday, 13 current and former Republicans in Virginia announced their support for former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election.
Former Sen. John Warner is among those rejecting the re-election bid by President Donald Trump. Warner and some others on the list also endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Other Virginia Republicans endorsing Biden on Monday include:
- Former Rep. Bill Whitehurst
- Former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage
- Former State Sen. Russ Potts
- Former Del. Jim Dillard
- Former Republican and independent Del. Katherine Waddell
- Former Alexandria GOP Vice Chair Marc Coombs
The list provided by the Biden campaign also includes six Republicans described as Loudoun County leaders: Alice Parken, Daniel Vargas, Shanadee Ford Stevenson, Christoper Stevenson, Glen Peterson and Virginia Phinney.
"Biden for Virginia is building a broad coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents united in support of Joe Biden and who know that he will lead our country out of the crises we are facing and restore the soul of our nation,” said Chris Bolling, Virginia state director for Biden for President. “With the COVID pandemic still raging and no leadership from the White House to contain it, we cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump. Thanks to these Virginians putting country over party, in November we are going to elect a real leader in Joe Biden who will make sure we recover and build back better.”
Nationally, the Biden campaign has highlighted the Republican leaders backing the Democratic ticket, including a high-profile appearance during the Democratic National Convention by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, along with endorsements from former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and others.
Last week’s Republican National Convention included current or former Democrats supporting Trump.
(11) comments
Armitage is a Swamp Creature. Other than Warren, who looks as aware of his surroundings as Joe Biden, the rest are unknowns.
Trump is a swamp creature, he has done more than any other President to increase the swamp for his friends and family. The RPV has kicked out any semblance of sanity and it shows RINO is another name for a sane Republican from the pre-Gingrich years.
I really think this sums up why Virginia stopped supporting the Republican party doesn't it? There is no RINO like a Commonwealth of Virginia RINO.
You keep on believing that Republicans like John Warner were widely respected and sane. Now your party is the party of Corey Stewart and nut-jobs who believe that Bill Gates is micro-chipping the world. Keep on nominating candidates that are extremists we Democrats really appreciate it.
The day the Republican party died was at the RNC in 1964 when the extremist Barry Goldwater, was chosen over Nelson Rockefeller. Thus began the slow and painful decline of moderate Republicans, over the terrorist ideology known as "conservatism."
There were still a few good men left in the party men such as John Anderson, Jim Jeffords, John Warner, Gordon Humphrey the old eastern establishment of the party that represented the old true values of the party. However quickly after the "Southern Strategy" began and people like Goldwater appealed to southerners race based hatred, by opposing the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts based on states rights. Goldwater and his protegee Reagan and then Gingrich would proceed to torch any semblance of sanity from the party beginning a long decline in to the now fascist Mussoliniesque organization it is today.
Keep repeating it if it helps you to believe it, Inside.
Mr. Hambrick, Republicans you exposed in your article are trying to remain relevant and they are not. Nobody remembers them except SenWarner who is too old to even remember where he is.
Democrats are the party of slavery, oppression, wars, and abortions. Inside is very triggered today.[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Don’t forget that Democrats are also the party of Jim Crow, the KKK, mass incarceration of Japanese in camps during WWII. The list goes on and on. If it weren’t for the Democrat rejection of voting rights for blacks, their institution of poll taxes and reading tests to vote, and their further Jim Crow laws, Black Americans would be so much better off today. If it weren’t for the Republican votes in Congress in the 60s, Black Americans still might not have those rights. The Democratic Party needs to pay reparations for what they did.
And they are.
They are taking down Confederate statues. They encourage and enable minorities to perform basic civic duties. They are standing ups to rampant racism in Republican territory. They dont use dog whistles like “You know the suburbs; people fight all of their lives to get into the suburbs and have a beautiful home. There will be no more low-income housing forced into the suburbs.” (And if you didnt catch that, it means We dont want black people in white neighborhoods).
What has the Republican party done for Black people this year? All I ever see them do is make excuses for the white people who kill them.
These are the type of Republicans that I could never stand. They are not conservatives, they are opportunists and deep staters, that have always depended on government and cronyism to make themselves wealthy. No real conservative could support the Green New deal, defunding police, socialism, etc. Their hate for Trump has brought out their true bitter and hypocritical nature. Slimeballs!
