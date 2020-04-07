Democratic Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy has filed campaign paperwork indicating she will run for governor next year.
On Friday, she created a campaign committee called “Jennifer Carroll Foy for Governor,” according to Virginia Department of Elections records first reported by the Virginia Mercury.
Carroll Foy has represented portions of eastern Prince William County and North Stafford in the 2nd District of the House of Delegates since 2017 and easily won re-election in 2019.
She has campaigned statewide for the Equal Rights Amendment and supported other Democratic candidates last year with her Virginia for Everyone Political Action Committee.
Carroll Foy is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute — a member of the third class of female cadets — and worked as a public defender in Arlington County before her election in 2017.
A story Monday in The Washington Post included Carroll Foy among potential Democratic candidates. It suggested other potential candidates include former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
According to the Mercury, Carroll Foy had been planning a series of campaign-style events after the General Assembly adjourned last month, but was forced to delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, she has been a leading voice in the state legislature for vote-by-mail.
“The delegate is focused on the state’s response to the pandemic and helping her constituents manage this crisis,” said Josh Crandell, Carroll Foy’s chief of staff.
(1) comment
This has been the belief for a while, but I'm glad JCF has finally made it official.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.