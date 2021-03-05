Del. Richard “Rip” Sullivan on March 3 formally kicked off his bid for a new term in the 48th House District.
“We have to defend our majority. The Republicans are after us – they want that majority back,” Sullivan said to an online gathering of about 125 members of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
Since regaining control of both houses of the General Assembly, Democrats “have done remarkable things,” Sullivan said in announcing plans for a re-election bid. “If we let [Republicans] retake the majority, they will undo everything.”
The 48th District, as currently configured, includes portions of Arlington and McLean. Sullivan, an attorney who lives in McLean, won the seat in a 2014 special election called to fill the vacancy created when Del. Bob Brink resigned to take a post in the McAuliffe administration.
In that summertime special election, Sullivan won 62 percent of the vote against Republican Dave Foster, a former Arlington School Board member.
Sullivan was unopposed in 2015, 2017 and 2019, and currently faces no opposition in the heavily Democratic district. He is the only member of the Arlington House of Delegates delegation to have no challenger in the June primary this year; Dels. Alfonso Lopez, Mark Levine and Patrick Hope each have picked up opponents.
Democrats currently hold 55 seats in the lower house of the legislature. Each district contains about 80,000 residents.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
