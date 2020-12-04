State Del. Rip Sullivan, whose 48th District straddles McLean and Arlington, will kick off his 2021 re-election bid with a special event on Dec. 15.
Given the current public-health conditions, the program will be conducted online. It will feature U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th).
The elected officials “will give their perspectives from the Senate and House on the Biden/Harris transition and the exit of Donald Trump,” said Sullivan, a Democrat.
Sullivan, an attorney who lives in McLean, won the 48th District seat in a 2014 special election called when the longtime occupant, Bob Brink, departed for a post in the McAuliffe administration. Sullivan has held the seat since without serious opposition either within his party or in general elections.
Sullivan represents the McLean area in tandem with Dels. Marcus Simon and Kathleen Murphy, and Arlington in conjunction with Dels. Patrick Hope, Alfonso Lopez and Mark Levine.
All 100 House of Delegates seats will be on the 2021 general-election ballot, with the election slated for Nov. 2. Seats in the 40-member state Senate are not up until 2023.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
