Manassas has its first entrant in the 2020 mayoral race. First-term Council Member Michelle Davis-Younger, a Democrat, threw her hat in the ring Sunday evening with a Facebook post announcing her candidacy.
“I have listened to the concerns of the citizens as well as received encouragement from others,” she wrote. “I value everyone’s opinion and counsel. It has brought me to this moment where I am announcing that in 2020 I will be a candidate for mayor - City of Manassas.”
Davis-Younger became the first African-American woman to sit on the city council after winning election in 2018, the top vote-getter of six candidates vying for three seats.
Davis-Younger runs a human resources and job-hunting consulting business and, according to her council campaign, is a lifelong Manassas resident who attended Stonewall Jackson High School and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Strayer University.
“I look forward to continuing this journey and building bridges that connect city hall to the community and puts more power of the local government back into the hands of the citizens that make up this wonderful community,” reads her Facebook post. Davis-Younger could not be reached for comment.
Third-term mayor Hal Parrish II, a Republican, said in an interview that he hasn’t decided whether or not he’ll run again. He said any announcement would be “premature” with the election almost 11 months away.
Davis-Younger would represent the first Democratic challenger to Parrish since he took office in 2009, but the political make-up of the council and the city at large has shifted significantly since then. In 2018, the year Davis-Younger won election, Republicans lost control of the city council for the first time in its history (the city was incorporated in 1975). And the city has become reliably Democratic in statewide and national elections the last few cycles.
Parrish was appointed to the city council in 1993 and won three straight council elections until becoming mayor. In 2015, he launched an unsuccessful bid for the state senate, falling to current Democratic incumbent Jeremy McPike.
“My service has never been about me, it’s always been about this community that I love,” Parrish said. “One way or the other, I’m going to do what I think is right for the community and that will come before any other thought that I have.”
