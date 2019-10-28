Voters in Northern Virginia will be deciding key races Nov. 5 that could swing control of the state's General Assembly to Democrats. 

It's a possibility that has area Dems getting out the vote across the region, and they're getting big help from presidential primary candidates.

This weekend, Sen. Kamala Harris of California stopped by campaign offices of Dan Helmer, who is challenging Del. Tim Hugo in the 40th District.

And Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota rallied volunteers for Del. Hala Ayala in the 51st District.

Klobuchar follows Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who campaigned with Ayala a few weeks ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.