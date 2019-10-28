Voters in Northern Virginia will be deciding key races Nov. 5 that could swing control of the state's General Assembly to Democrats.

It's a possibility that has area Dems getting out the vote across the region, and they're getting big help from presidential primary candidates.

This weekend, Sen. Kamala Harris of California stopped by campaign offices of Dan Helmer, who is challenging Del. Tim Hugo in the 40th District.

Because of our victory in 2017, Democrats in the House of Delegates were able to expand Medicaid to more than 300,000 uninsured Virginians.Today, I joined @HelmerVA and @KathyKLTran to ensure Democrats continue that momentum to bring about even more change to the commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/f52Dx06sEG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2019

And Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota rallied volunteers for Del. Hala Ayala in the 51st District.

Here in Virginia to help launch Delegate @HalaAyala’s canvass. @VADems know: meeting people where they are and bringing them with us — that’s how we not only win, but that’s how we win big. Now let’s get #HalaBack to Richmond! pic.twitter.com/JrMeo616xU — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 27, 2019

Klobuchar follows Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who campaigned with Ayala a few weeks ago.