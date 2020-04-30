Arlington Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for the special election to fill the seat of the late Erik Gutshall have until Saturday to file paperwork with the Arlington County Democratic Committee, and will face off in an online debate on Sunday.
The special election to fill Gutshall’s seat is currently set for July 7, but could be pushed back by order of Gov. Northam or the Virginia Supreme Court.
To date, four candidates are in the running for the Democratic nomination: Takis Karantonis, Nicole Merlene, Barbara Kanninen and Chanda Choun.
The Democratic committee will chose its nominee next week by a vote of the roughly 200 members of its steering committee and county committee; other options to hold a broader caucus within constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic were determined to be unfeasible.
Democrats have sought a delay in the election to give them more time to select a candidate, but seem to acknowledge that even a delay by two weeks (by order of the governor) or a month (by court order) would not give them time to change the nomination procedure they have set up, as the May 8 filing deadline to get on the ballot is likely to be unaffected by any election-date change.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee and Arlington Young Democrats plan to hold an online debate among all announced Democratic candidates on Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m. Details are available at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
Non-Democrats seeking to run in the special election have until May 8 to file the requisite paperwork to get on the ballot.
