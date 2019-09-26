Offensive tweets published and since deleted on John Gray's Twitter account have the local candidate receiving sharp criticism from political opponents. Gray was the surprise victor in the GOP primary in May in the race for chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Since then, offensive tweets he posted in the past months and years were scrubbed from his Twitter account, but brought to light in a recent article by The Washington Post.

State Sens. Scott Surovell and Jeremy McPike, both Democrats running unopposed in November, held a press conference Thursday with Democratic chair candidate Ann Wheeler to condemn the tweets that disparaged blacks, Latinos, the LGBTQ community and women.

Democratic candidates for supervisors also attended the news conference, including Maggie Hansford, Raheel Sheikh and Kenny Boddye, along with commonwealth's attorney nominee Amy Ashworth. All condemned the language used in the tweets.

Surovell said the tweets are racist, bigoted and sexist.

"This county is 55% minority and 23% foreign born," he said. "Many things he tweeted in the last 2 years condemns two-thirds of people he seeks to represent."

McPike said he grew up in the county.

"These tweets are clear in message and in denigration of so many people in the county," McPike said. "Everyone needs to reject these words and behavior."

Wheeler is running against Gray, and two independent candidates, Don Scoggins and Muneer Baig. "The tone is despicable," Wheeler said.

On Wednesday night, Gray didn't mention the tweets or apologize during a candidate forum.

"I thought last night would be a great place to publicly apologize," she said. "He chose not to [apologize]."

On Monday, The Post was first to report on the deleted tweets, noting Gray paid $30 to have the offensive tweets removed from his account.

He declined an interview request from InsideNoVa on Thursday, but told the Post that some of the most offensive tweets were written for him by a campaign consultant.

Surovell said he wants local Republican candidates to make a statement on Gray's tweets.

Bill Card, the chair of the Prince William Republican party, issued a statement on Sept. 24 that said, "Prince William County is a diverse community where there is no place for bigotry or intolerance. John Gray has apologized for the inappropriate comments that he made on Twitter in the past and he has expressed sincere remorse. John will be meeting with members of the community to make amends. Republicans reject divisive sentiments and identity politics."

Ashley Miller, a Nokesville resident, was among three protestors at the news conference. She held a sign about Gov. Ralph Northam and Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax. Northam received national attention for a photo attributed to him in a college yearbook that showed two men at a party with one in blackface and the other in a KKK costume. Soon after that revelation, Fairfax was accused of sexual assault by two women. He has denied the allegations.

"[Gray] may have had a few slips of words, but we should look at the true criminals," she said. "I want to bring awareness of the inconsistencies of the Democratic party."

Surovell said Northam has denied being in the offensive photo and said it was from more than 20 years ago. He compared that to this situation; Gray’s tweets are from the last couple of years and he does not deny the tweets are real.

“It clearly reflects who this man is today,” Surovell said about Gray’s tweets.

Boddye said he wasn’t surprised to learn about the homophobic tweets, because previously on Gray’s campaign website he put trans rights in quotes. In addition, Gray also supports the county’s 287 (g) program, where jail officials cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It’s offensive to put it in quotes,” Boddye said. “It diminishes the rights of a legitimate community.”

Boddye said Gray’s tweets are insensitive and said his comments call into question whether Gray can make decisions as chair that will not be biased. Boddye, who is running against Supervisor Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, to represent the Occoquan District, said he has met many people in Occoquan while knocking on doors to campaign. No one he’s met has said disparaging remarks to him similar to Gray’s tweets.

Raheel Sheikh, the Democratic nominee for Coles District Supervisor, said Gray claims he wants to create jobs, but disparaged minorities in his tweets. Sheikh held Gray’s tweet of a fake Bible verse disparaging immigrants.

“In my opinion, he doesn’t deserve any chance [to be elected],” Sheikh said.

As a county resident, Muslim and immigrant, Sheikh said residents embrace the diversity here. He called for Gray to drop out of the race.

“I love Prince William County and love is the reason I’m running for this office,” he said.