Replays of the Arlington Young Democrats’ School Board candidate forum will be available for viewing on the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org in coming days.
The event was held “virtually” on April 28, moderated by Kassi Yukevich.
Five Democrats – David Priddy, Terron Sims, Cristina Diaz-Torres, Sandy Munnell and Steve Krieger – are vying for two endorsement slots in the caucus, which is being conducted by mail this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two receiving a majority of votes via an instant-runoff format will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Incumbent School Board members Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren, whose seats are on the Nov. 3 ballot, are not seeking re-election.
