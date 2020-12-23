“Dropboxes” for Arlington voters to drop off ballots will be back for 2021. Unless they aren’t.
County election officials say they’re eager to continue use of the secure, 24-hour drop-off locations, which saw a total of about 12,000 ballots dropped off between their debut on Oct. 9 through Election Day on Nov. 3.
Allowing – in fact, mandating – localities to provide dropboxes was one of the emergency measures undertaken by the state government as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether a continuation will be allowed for the 2021 election season will depend on decisions by the General Assembly, Virginia Department of Elections or a combination of each.
For the moment, the nine dropboxes scattered across the county will remain in place, pending such a determination.
“If we can use them next year, we will leave them up,” said the county’s chief of elections, Gretchen Reinemeyer. (If not, they will go into a warehouse for storage, she said.)
The dropbox at 2200 Clarendon Blvd. (near the county-government headquarters) received the most ballots during the one-month period, a total of 3,936. Others scattered across the county received between 356 and 1,908 each.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
