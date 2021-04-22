Virginians can start casting their ballots this week in a slew of primary elections.
Early in-person voting for Democratic and Republican primaries starts in Virginia on Friday and continues through June 5, with all polling places then open on Tuesday, June 8.
Before last year, early voting was allowed only in limited circumstances, but the practice was expanded in Virginia last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll have a substantial number voting early,” said Keith Scarborough, a member of the Prince William Electoral Board. “Obviously the pandemic is still a concern for some people.”
Democrats will have primaries in the statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as in House of Delegates Districts 2, 31 and 50 in Prince William County. The only Republican primary will be in the 51st District. (Republicans are selecting their statewide candidates in a drive-in convention on May 8.)
Voters will be asked whether they want to cast their ballot in the Democratic or Republican primary. Winners will move on to the general election in November.
Prince William County residents can vote at any of the county’s three early voting locations, no matter where they live. Voters must bring some form of identification, but are not required to bring a photo identification. Polling places are also open in the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
One voting location will change as the county won’t be using the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ office in Woodbridge. That location will be replaced with the A. J. Ferlazzo Building. Scarborough said signs will be placed at the DMV alerting potential voters of the change.
Scarborough said turnout for primary elections is always lower than in a general election, but the hotly contested primaries could drive voters to the polls. Democrats have five candidates running for governor, six for lieutenant governor and two for attorney general.
“There’s a substantial amount of interest in all elections now,” Scarborough said. “We’re expecting a good turnout.”
In the 2020 general election, about 70% of the county’s roughly 300,000 registered voters cast a ballot, he added. The last day to register to vote in the primary is May 17.
Scarborough expects many voters will take advantage of the early voting process. He estimated about 60% of the total vote in the 2020 election happened before Election Day.
While Democrats are honing in on the June primary, Republicans are looking to make big gains this fall and potentially retake a majority in the House of Delegates.
Democrats won control of the House in 2019 for the first time in 22 years in part because they had unseated four long-time Republican delegates in Prince William districts two years earlier and held onto those seats in 2019.
Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, said Republicans may be boosted in the suburbs this year. “Donald Trump is neither president, nor on the ballot, and that may create better opportunities for Republicans in the suburbs.”
Specifically, Farnsworth said Republicans will hope to gain ground in the Richmond and Washington suburbs.
Farnsworth said Republicans might benefit early in the campaign from the fact that a slew of Democrats are both seeking the nomination for their House seats and for higher offices. Farnsworth said the practice isn’t normal because, when districts are redrawn after the U.S. Census, statewide nomination contests are typically held earlier in the year than those for the House of Delegates. Because the 2020 Census was delayed by the pandemic, redistricting has not begun, and the primaries this year fall on the same day.
In the Prince William area, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas’ 50th District is seeking the gubernatorial nomination as well as battling two opponents in the primary for his House seat. And Del. Elizabeth Guzman of the 31st District was running for both lieutenant governor and her House seat until Saturday, when she dropped out of the lieutenant governor’s race.
“If you’re running a statewide contest, you have to be in all kinds of places beyond your district all the time,” Farnsworth said. “It’s very hard to run for two things at once, and it’s a tough message to sell to voters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.