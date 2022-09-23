Early voting for the November election begins Sept. 23, with registered voters able to cast a ballot in-person at three locations.
Two more early-voting spots will open Oct. 25.
All locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.
Voters across the county and its various towns – Occoquan, Haymarket, Dumfries and Quantico – will cast ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, town councils and mayor.
The locations available for early voting starting Sept. 23 are:
Prince William County Registrar’s Office, 9250 Lee Ave., Manassas
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge
Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket
Starting Oct. 25, voters will also be able to cast a ballot at:
- Brentsville Courthouse, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow
- Dumfries Community Center, 17755 Main St., Dumfries
For more information and a list of acceptable forms of identification, visit pwcvotes.org/earlyvoting.
