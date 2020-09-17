Early voting for the 2020 election opens Sept. 18 across Virginia.
In Arlington, early voting will take place from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31 at the following times:
• Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 17, extended to 7 p.m. from Oct. 19-30.
• Saturdays, Oct. 17, 24, 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting will take place at 2200 Clarendon Blvd., adjacent to the Ellen Bozman GovernmentCenter.
In addition, early voting will take place from Oct. 17-31 at four satellite locations: Aurora Hills Community Center, 735 18th St. S.; Langston-Brown Community Center, 2121 North Culpepper St.; Madison Community Center, 3829 North Stafford St.; and Walter Reed Community Center, 2909 16th St. South. The satellite-voting facilities will be open weekdays from 2 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Virginia election officials anticipate mailing out the first vote-by-mail ballots on Sept. 18. The deadline to request a mail ballot must be received by county election officials on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.
The registration deadline for those wishing to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
For complete information, see the Website at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov.
• • •
