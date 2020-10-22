Arlington election officials say they are optimistic the community will not see the emergence of any “rogue” ballot drop-boxes, as have materialized in some jurisdictions across the nation.
“Hopefully it doesn’t” happen, said Electoral Board vice chairman Matt Weinstein, pointing to instances in California where phony dropboxes were set up by unknown persons and, in some cases, by the state’s Republican Party.
(Whether those GOP-placed dropboxes are legal is likely to be decided in the courts. California’s Republican leadership contends it is operating within state law. California’s secretary of state says they are not.)
Arlington has set up nine dropboxes for the secure collection of ballots at points across the county, representing another option for those who neither want to vote in person nor wish to trust the U.S. Postal Service with their ballots.
That network has proved “very popular,” Arlington elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer said.
Those government-authorized boxes are emptied daily by a team of two election-office personnel, then returned to the county-government headquarters and tallied each day, Reinemeyer said. The boxes are under video surveillance, she said.
Weinstein said he believed the elections office had done a good job in informing what the official boxes look like, so voters could be sure they are being deposited in the correct repository. (A list of their locations can be found at https://vote.arlingtonva.us.)
