Looking forward to mingling with Vienna Town Council candidates outside the Vienna Community Center on May 5 before going inside to vote?
Registered Vienna voters still will be able to do so (at a healthful distance), but the Virginia Department of Elections and Fairfax County Office of Elections would prefer that they cast absentee ballots instead.
Town elections in Virginia still are scheduled to proceed that day, although under the current state of emergency, Gov. Northam has the authority to delay those elections by up to 14 days, said Brian Worthy, a Fairfax County government spokesman.
Voters may cast in-person ballots at the Vienna Community Center on Election Day, but county poll workers will ensure voters maintain safe social distancing (at least 6 feet apart from each other) when doing so, Worthy said.
Absentee voting for the Vienna election began March 20. Town residents seeking to vote absentee during the election must apply by April 28 at 5 p.m. and return their ballots to the Fairfax County Office of Elections by May 5 at 7 p.m., the time polls close on Election Day.
County officials said the easiest way to apply for absentee ballots is to visit the state’s online portal at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation. Voters can pick reason 2A, “My illness or disability,” on their absentee applications, Worthy said.
Vienna voters (as well as those casting ballots in the town of Clifton’s election) also have the option of in-person, curbside absentee voting outside at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This service will end on Saturday, May 2. In-person absentee voting will not be offered if county buildings are closed because of inclement weather. To learn about the county’s operating status, call the emergency-information line at (703) 817-7771 or visit www.twitter.com/fairfaxcounty or www.facebook.com/fairfaxcounty.
Voters using this service should call (703) 222-0776 when they arrive at the Government Center, and county officials will bring the necessary absentee materials and ballot outside, Worthy said.
The Government Center is the only location being used for in-person absentee voting. Nearly all county government buildings, including the Government Center, now are closed to the public because of the COVID-19 situation, he said.
Vienna voters this year will select, from a bevy of candidates, a new mayor and three Council members. The mayoral candidates are incumbent Council members Pasha Majdi, Howard Springsteen and Linda Colbert; those seeking Council seats include Andrea Dahl, Chris Wright, Charles Anderson, David Patariu, Ray Brill Jr., Ed Somers and Roy Baldwin.
• • •
The voter-registration deadline is April 13 at 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if registering online). Voters must be U.S. citizens, residents of Virginia and, in the case of upcoming town elections, at least 18 years old as of May 5.
