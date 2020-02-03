If the legislature, governor and County Board all agree that “instant-runoff” (or “ranked-choice”) voting is the right way to go in local politics, Arlington’s election infrastructure apparently is up to the task.
A measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) is gaining traction in Richmond, and, if enacted, would allow instant-runoff elections for County Board races in Arlington.
“We are prepared,” said county elections director Gretchen Reinemeyer, noting that newly purchased voting equipment has the technological capability to support elections using the instant-runoff process.
The process already is in use when the Arlington County Democratic Committee selects its nominees for local office through a caucus (though not in state-run primaries). Voters are able to rank candidates in order of preference; should no candidate receive 50 percent of the vote on the first ballot, the lowest scoring candidate is eliminated, and his/her votes would be reallocated based on voter preferences.
The process would continue in multiple rounds until a candidate hits the 50-percent mark.
The goal is to ensure winning candidates secure majority support even in a large field, rather than sneak into office on a small percentage of the vote. Supporters also voice the belief that going to the process will smooth out the rougher, more extreme edges of politics, since candidates will not only be looking to be the first choice of voters, but, depending on the size of the field, the second, third or fourth choice, as well.
Legislators in the newly Democratic General Assembly seem willing to let Arlington serve as a guinea pig, and Hope’s bill seems to have more likelihood of passage than similar measures that would extend such authority statewide and for more offices. A Senate subcommittee recently killed off such a more wide-ranging bill patroned by state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria-Arlington), suggesting the upper body could serve as a graveyard for any similar statewide proposals that make it out alive from the House of Delegates.
Hope introduced a similar, limited-to-Arlington bill two years ago; it won passage in a House committee but was shunted to the side by the then-Republican leadership and never got an up-or-down floor vote.
The Hope bill would not require County Board members to enact the instant-runoff procedure, but would enable them to – although doing so also would require the county government to foot the bill for costs associated with the change.
The measure neither requires nor prohibits the County Board from holding a countywide referendum on the change before implementing it.
Scott McGeary, secretary of the Arlington Electoral Board, said going from the traditional winner-take-all process (something the British call “first past the post”) to an instant runoff would be “the single biggest change” to Arlington elections since the three-member Board of Supervisors was supplanted by a five-member County Board in the early 1930s.
“This is big,” said McGeary, though neither he nor his other two Electoral Board colleagues at a recent meeting expressed an opinion on whether it should be implemented. (Two years ago, the same three were iffy but somewhat downbeat on the proposal.)
Given the change in power in Richmond, it is perhaps no surprise that an exceptional number of election-related bills have been introduced in the General Assembly. “Every day is a new day,” McGeary chuckled.
Reinemeyer intimated that keeping track of all the legislation was enough to make one’s head spin, but said things would sort themselves out as the session rolled forward.
“Stay tuned: We will know much more in a couple of weeks,” she said.
