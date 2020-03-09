It might not provide much solace to the former candidate or her supporters. But were elections solely on absentee balloting, Elizabeth Warren would have cleaned up in Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs.
Warren garnered 1,435 absentee votes in Arlington, leading the pack with 25 percent of the total cast, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Joe Biden was second with 1,065 votes, or 19 percent, followed by Pete Buttigieg (937 votes, 16 percent), Bernie Sanders (915 votes, 16 percent) and Michael Bloomberg (814 votes, 14 percent).
Warren, who suspended her campaign two days after a disappointing Super Tuesday finish nationally, also handily won the Falls Church absentee balloting, and more narrowly won the absentee voting in Alexandria (Biden was second in each case). In Fairfax County, however, Biden led the pack with 788 absentee votes to 621 for Sanders, 511 for Elizabeth Warren and 474 for Pete Buttigieg.
Several weeks before the election, Warren headlined a big rally at Wakefield High School, which might have helped boost her prospects in the county. But showing up in Arlington did not prove decisive: Both Warren and, later, Buttigieg made appearances leading up to Super Tuesday, but both finished out of the running to Biden, who easily won the overall Arlington total and scored victories in 53 of the county’s 54 precincts.
