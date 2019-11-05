Three Prince William County voting precincts had ballots missing a page Tuesday morning.

Several hundred ballots were mistakenly printed with just the front of the ballot instead of the front and back. The issue was first reported by WTOP.

Registrar Michelle White confirmed the issue with InsideNoVa and said that deputies delivered reprinted ballots to those three locations: Rippon Middle School, River Oaks Elementary School and Leesylvania Elementary School.

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote for Virginia Senate and House of Delegate members, as well as a number of local races.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

You can check your polling place at the Virginia Department of Elections.

Republicans currently control both houses of the legislature by thin margins: 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 21-18 in the State Senate. Each chamber has one open seat.

In the Senate, the biggest Northern Virginia race to watch Tuesday is the 13th District, which consists of portions of Loudoun and Prince William counties. The seat currently is held by conservative Republican Dick Black, who is retiring.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Democrats in Manassas on Monday to encourage voters to get out in races seen as key to Democrats taking control of the House, including the 50th District, where Del. Lee Carter is defending his seat from Republican Ian Lovejoy.

In Prince William County elections, competitive supervisor races could flip the county to Democratic control after Republicans secured a 6-2 majority four years ago.