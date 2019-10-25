The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is guaranteed to have at least four new members following the Nov. 5 election. But the decision that voters make at the ballot box will still have major repercussions.
They’ll determine whether three incumbents are able to keep their seats. They’ll decide whether Democrats flip a 6-2 Republican majority. And the decision at the ballot box could change the gender and racial makeup of the board, potentially ushering in a majority of women supervisors and a majority of minority members for a board that was all white and mostly men just nine months ago.
Supervisors serve four-year terms, set county policies, plan the county’s budget and serve on local and regional boards. Here’s a look at each race:
GAINESVILLE DISTRICT
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said he doesn’t support the road bond referendum, which will ask voters to approve or deny allowing the county to borrow up to $355 million for transportation projects, including $200 million for either a bypass or to widen Va. Route 28. Candland said the process was politically motivated, proposed without analysis of which projects would help the most people and how the real estate property tax rate will be affected.
“I’ve asked several times about what this will mean for tax bills,” Candland said.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has a policy to not increase its operating budget more than 3.5% each year while also planning revenue increases for capital projects, such as the $43 million for the expansion of the Adult Detention Center.
If voters approve the roads bond referendum and a $41 million parks bond referendum, the board of supervisors will determine the next steps, including how to pay for the debt service for these proposed roads and parks projects.
If Candland is re-elected to a third term and the road bond does not pass, he plans to propose a new road bond so the board can analyze which projects to choose to be on the bond referendum and provide an upfront accounting of what it will cost taxpayers.
Democrat Danny Funderburk, who is running against Candland, supports the road bond. He said if it passes, the money to address Va. 28 will keep the process moving forward.
Funderburk said he also wants to improve the safety of intersections, such as Heathcote Boulevard and U.S 29, by working with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Funderburk said Candland has had time to address these issues. “In his own words, the situation is getting worse and worse,” Funderburk said. “So it’s time to take a new perspective, a new direction and get out of the personal politics and get into focusing on the real issues.”
Candland said he wants to end the county’s revenue sharing agreement with the school division, which provides 57.23% of county general revenues to the schools.
Without the agreement, the school board would build its budget on proposed needs instead of 57.23% of county revenue, Candland said. Candland said he has helped allocate grant funding for schools, in addition to the money in the county’s agreement. He also tried to get support to create a local school capital tax, which would fund large construction projects, but he was not able to receive enough support.
Funderburk said he doesn’t see a need to change the agreement. He said he wants to increase county revenues in general, which would mean more funding for the school division, by attracting more companies to the county.
“The real solution is not who gets what slice of the pie, it’s about getting the pie to be bigger,” Funderburk said.
Candland owns a consulting firm that works with nonprofits, and he and his wife own an ice cream shop in Haymarket. Funderburk works in learning and development for William A. Hazel, Inc.
The new board of county supervisors will consider what, if any, changes to make to land use policy for the Rural Crescent, where development currently is limited to one housing unit per 10 acres. The planning commission is vetting the proposed changes through a work session, then a public hearing and can vote on whether to recommend approval, approval with changes or denial.
Candland said the board has approved too many new housing developments. He said he would continue to protect the Rural Crescent so funding won’t be needed to improve roads and add school space to the rural area.
Funderburk said the Rural Crescent should be the gem of the county. He said distrust has complicated efforts to go beyond restrictive zoning and add proactive conservation efforts. He said he would support measures that conserve land.
BRENTSVILLE
Lawson has served since winning a special election in 2014. She was re-elected to a four-year term in 2015.
Teacher Maggie Hansford is challenging Lawson. Hansford argues the current board has been neglectful because roads and schools are overcrowded.
“I do think it’s time for new leadership,” Hansford said. “One that’s focused on quality of life issues for families in Brentsville and the county as a whole.”
Hansford said she supports increasing the county’s funding to the school division.
Lawson said the school division officials need to “curb their appetite” when it comes to construction projects.
“I personally think the school board and superintendent should send more money to classrooms, whether that’s teacher pay or student needs,” Lawson said.
Hansford said she would aim to increase businesses in the county so people won’t have to commute outside of the county for work. She said she would also prioritize adding sidewalks around schools in Brentsville so students can walk.
Lawson said county staff and data center industry representatives are working to resolve how the county assesses the value of real estate property for data centers. Lawson said she thinks it’s important that is resolved before considering a potential increase to the tax on computer equipment. Lawson said data centers pay real estate property taxes in addition to taxes on their computer equipment.
Hansford said data centers are a great opportunity for the county. If the board of county supervisors considers raising the computer equipment tax, the process should be transparent with all stakeholders at the table, she said.
Lawson said the county has invested in roads, the OmniRide commuter bus system and Virginia Railway Express commuter trains, noting VRE is preparing a $110.7 million expansion of the Broad Run Station.
Hansford said investing in mass transit is important. She said she would fund a study for both Metro and VRE expansions. Hansford said she would also start initiatives to encourage people to work remotely to help alleviate traffic.
OCCOQUAN
Supervisor Ruth Anderson, a Republican, is seeking a second term representing the Occoquan District after being elected in 2015.
Anderson said she thinks it’s too early to support the $174 million plan to reduce classroom trailers in the division. The plan is based on student enrollment projections in the future. Anderson pressed for an audit of student enrollment projections and said she wants to see 19 recommendations made by the contractors implemented to ensure that future student enrollment figures are accurate.
Democratic nominee Kenny Boddye said he applauds the $174 million plan to reduce trailers in the school division, which is slated to add capacity to the division over eight years starting fiscal year 2020-21. “I appreciate they’ve finally gotten to this point,” he said. “I think it took too long.”
Boddye, a business development manager for Kevin Davis Insurance Services, said he would work with the school division to provide funding for safety, teacher pay and class size. He also said he would ensure that older schools receive funding. He supports increasing local funding to the school division.
Boddye said while the county needs road improvements, he will also focus on mass transit such as VRE trains, OmniRide bus services and more shuttles. He said he would want to increase more high paying jobs in the county and work on preventative services to help those experiencing homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse.
If elected, he said he would want to create an audit department so they can review the county’s finances.
Anderson, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force and previously worked in the nonprofit field, said she would like to continue focusing on long term goals of improving economic development, increasing the county’s commercial tax base and bringing more jobs to the county.
She said she also prioritizes improving transportation. She held meetings and asked county staff to develop a proposal which was later approved for state funding to add an auxiliary lane to I-95 from Va. 123 to Prince William Parkway.
“I’ve got a successful record to run on and I will certainly keep doing what I’ve been doing; tackling tough challenges here in Prince William County,” Anderson said.
Boddye criticized Anderson’s work as chair of OmniRide’s commissioners, because the bus service has outsourced the dispatch department and had a bus driver strike earlier this year.
Anderson said outsourcing the dispatch department was an idea that started with the previous chair, but she agreed it needed to be done. She said the bus drivers are contractors who work for First Transit, and not directly for OmniRide.
Anderson said the bus service has made amazing strides in the last four years, including starting new bus routes, starting construction on a new maintenance facility and turning around the organization’s finances.
During her term, Anderson has helped start plans for three parks: a 15-acre proposed park at Oakwood Drive and Old Bridge Road, a 2.5-acre proposed park at Harbor Drive and Minnieville Road that is a partnership with Kaiser Permanente, and a 5-acre proposed park at Smoketown and Old Bridge roads where a nonprofit plans to build a BMX and skateboard park. She also said she expects a 50-acre park along Davis Ford Road is set to open in about two years.
POTOMAC
Longtime Supervisor Maureen Caddigan will not seek another term in November for the district representing southeastern Prince William.
Republican nominee Douglas Taggart, a retired U.S. Coast Guard Officer and current president of engineering firm Overlook Systems Technologies, is running against Democratic nominee Andrea Bailey, a community activist who previously served as the religious affairs director for the Prince William Area Branch of the NAACP. She also has experience in business development, management and human resources, and has an event planning business.
Both candidates want to increase civic engagement by holding town halls. Taggart said if elected, he would start a newsletter to inform residents.
Bailey said she wants to build relationships with business owners, improve transportation, VRE and OmniRide and increase affordable workforce housing. She also wants to ensure the school division retains teachers and administrators and has appropriate buildings for students. And she wants to see a higher level of mental health services offered to students.
Taggart said he is concerned about transportation, schools and public safety. He said he wants to work to help the county as it transitions firefighter schedules to a 56-hour work week.
He said he sees plans for a Potomac Shores town center as a model that should be replicated in different areas in the county, because it has the capability for commuter rail and schools. The mixed-use development offers housing and businesses nearby, he said.
COLES
Democratic nominee Raheel Sheikh is running against Republican nominee Yesli Vega to serve as the Supervisor for the Coles District.
Supervisor Marty Nohe did not seek re-election and lost in the Republican Primary for at-large chairman.
Sheikh owns Manassas Auto & Tire and he serves on the Virginia Board of Workforce Development. He is also a member of the Pakistan American Business Association.
He said he wants to attract more businesses to the county to diversify its tax base. Sheikh also wants to address overcrowded classrooms and schools.
“These are not accidents,” he said. “They happened because of mismanagement. I plan on bringing this vision back to the county.”
Sheikh said he wants to increase per pupil spending in the school division, and he wants to improve career and technical training and increase the number of mental health counselors in the school division. Having good schools is important to attract businesses, he said.
Vega, a former police officer and sheriff’s deputy, said she wants to make sure there is enough personnel to keep the public safe.
Vega said while she supports the revenue sharing agreement with the school division, she is frustrated that the division has spent money on lavish buildings. She said she supports the division reducing classroom sizes.
“I think it’s time we focus dollars in the classroom and ensure teachers receive adequate pay,” she said.
Vega said she thinks the Rural Crescent has failed in preserving rural land. She said she supports a proposal for the county to purchase conservation easements and she thinks new development should be in areas where there is existing transportation.
“I realize we’re a growing county, I just hope we are able to do it in a smart way,” she said. “So we’re not making things worse and we’re actually fixing the issue.”
WOODBRIDGE AND NEABSCO
In Woodbridge, newcomer Margaret Franklin defeated incumbent Supervisor Frank Principi in the Democratic Primary in June and she is running unopposed next month.
Franklin said she would focus on revitalizing U.S. Route 1, and work on how to implement the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan, which outlines future land use for the area around Route 1 and the Occoquan River, promoting walkability and access to mass transit.
Franklin said she would also like to strengthen or start programs to help people afford to live in the county and provide more academic resources to the eastern end of the county.
After the death in February of Neabsco District Supervisor John Jenkins, the longest-serving member of the board, fellow Democrat Victor Angry was elected in a special election in April. He’ll run unopposed on the ballot Nov. 5.
