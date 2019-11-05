Virginia voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to make their vote count in state General Assembly and local elections.
- You can check your polling place at the Virginia Department of Elections.
Three Prince William County voting precincts had ballots missing a page Tuesday morning.
Several hundred ballots were mistakenly printed with just the front of the ballot instead of the front and back. The issue was first reported by WTOP.
Registrar Michelle White confirmed the issue with InsideNoVa and said that deputies delivered reprinted ballots to those three locations: Rippon Middle School, River Oaks Elementary School and Leesylvania Elementary School.
Republicans currently control both houses of the legislature by thin margins: 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 21-18 in the State Senate. Each chamber has one open seat.
In the Senate, the biggest Northern Virginia race to watch Tuesday is the 13th District, which consists of portions of Loudoun and Prince William counties. The seat currently is held by conservative Republican Dick Black, who is retiring.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Democrats in Manassas on Monday to encourage voters to get out in races seen as key to Democrats taking control of the House, including the 50th District, where Del. Lee Carter is defending his seat from Republican Ian Lovejoy.
In Prince William County elections, competitive supervisor races could flip the county to Democratic control after Republicans secured a 6-2 majority four years ago.
(8) comments
What a shame! Insidenova only talks about Liberal Democrats who are out and about. What about Republicans or Independents? Time to no longer read this rag.
You act like you haven't seen the thousands of mailers that have been sent and haven't already made up your mind on whom to vote for. Waaaah they won't write about the Repubs waaaaah.
Yep, when they aren't giving free advertising to VA lottery they are pushing liberal Democrats down out throats.
You're funny bugging. Right, so you chose to login and not only read but also post. Yet, they're shoving things down your throat? Sounds like you're shoving things down your own throat then complaining about it! hahahaha Don't like what you're seeing? Leave.
Funny how conservatives who post their rantings on Insidenova do nothing but complain about how the publication favors liberals. Maybe they have short memories, maybe they just don't pay attention, or maybe they're too blinded by their desire to spread fear and hate-mongering, but this publication is a conservative leaning one. They endorsed both Gillespie and Cuccinelli in the last two elections for governor. And the past few years during election time I only remember seeing ads run on the site for Republican candidates. But that won't keep the crybabies from claiming otherwise.
timt is the most nonsense posting female on her, she just rambles on with her racist rubbish and never has anything to say that ever makes a bit of sense. She should shut her and stop talking out the side of her neck until she actually spends some time Educating herself with what is actually going on.
insidenova has bolstered democrats since the beginning, dont think it's a big secret and they dont seem to care.
I’m curious to know why none of the fifty pounds of political flyers that have made their way into my mailbox courtesy of the Democrats have the words “Democratic Party, or approved by the Virginia Democratic Party”? Why don’t you want people to know you’re a Democrat?
