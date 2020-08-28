Encore Learning has issued a “save-the-date” announcement for a program on “The 2020 Election: Are We Really Ready? Secure?” on Monday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m.
The 90-minute program will feature a panel discussion of issues related to the 2020 election and vote-counting. Participants will include David Poole, executive director of the Virginia Public Access Project, and Matthew Weinstein, vice chairman of the Arlington Electoral Board. It will be moderated by Steve Shapiro, a member of the Encore Learning board of directors.
The event, to be cosponsored with the county library system, will be held online; no advance registration is required. For information, see the Website at https://encorelearning.net.
