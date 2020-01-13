The Fairfax County Office of Elections is seeking registered voters to serve as election officers for the March 3 Democratic presidential primary, with a special need for bilingual speakers, including those with Korean or Vietnamese proficiency.
Election officers set up voting equipment, check names and IDs, provide assistance with voting machines and tabulate the results at the close of polls. A stipend is paid.
For information, call the office at (703) 324-4735 or see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/elections/officers/new-officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.