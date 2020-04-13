Fairfax County election officials believe Gov. Northam’s moving Virginia’s primaries to June 23 was the right call.
“The Office of Elections will now have more time to prepare and test voting equipment, recruit poll workers and acquire more protective equipment for election officers,” county officials said in an April 9 statement, a day after the governor used his executive authority to postpone the primary from its originally scheduled June 9.
“We believe his actions are a reasonable attempt to both protect voters and poll workers while still holding the elections,” Fairfax officials said.” “We also will continue to encourage voters to absentee vote by mail.”
The changing of election dates largely will be cost-neutral for the county because officials already had planned for them, but there likely will be increased costs for protective equipment to be used by poll workers, they said.
Republicans on June 23 will select a U.S. Senate nominee to take on incumbent Democrat Mark Warner. Some other primaries will be held to select various party nominees for the Nov. 3 general election; neighboring Arlington County will pick a Democratic County Board nominee.
Virginia does not register voters by political party, so any registered voter can participate in a primary – but if there are primaries for both Republicans and Democrats being held the same day in the same locale, a voter cannot participate in each.
– Brian Trompeter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.