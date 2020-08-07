Fairfax election officials warn residents about inaccurate mass mailing

Fairfax County election officials are warning voters about a potentially misleading mailing from a Washington, D.C., group.
Pre-filled absentee ballot applications sent to county voters without their request include return envelopes to send the application to the City of Fairfax, not Fairfax County, according to a news release.
“This mailing is causing great confusion and concern among voters who have been contacting our office,” said Fairfax County General Registrar Gary Scott. “While the mailing may appear to be from an official government agency, the Fairfax County Office of Elections did not send it.”
The Virginia Mercury reported that the nonprofit voter registration group that sent the mailings misunderstood the difference between counties and cities in Virginia and that a total of 587,638 absentee ballot applications were sent to Virginia voters that asked them to send the ballot back to the wrong election office.
The Center for Voter Information said the mishap was an honest mistake mainly affecting voters in a handful of localities that share a name: including Fairfax city and Fairfax County, Richmond city and Richmond County, Roanoke city and Roanoke County, and Franklin city and Franklin County.
“We regret the confusion caused in this case,” said Tom Lopach, chief executive officer of the Washington-based Voter Participation Center, the sister organization of the Center for Voter Information, which describes itself as “a non-partisan and non-profit organization that works to provide even-handed and unbiased information about candidates and their positions.”
“We take full responsibility,” Lopach told the Virginia Mercury. “We are working with local election officials to correct this at our expense.”
The mass mailing, which involved more than 2.2 million pre-filled absentee ballot applications statewide, sowed confusion for many voters and local election officials, who quickly sought to inform voters it was not coming from an official government source.
“The Virginia Department of Elections has no affiliation with this group nor coordinates with any third-party groups on campaign efforts,” the state elections agency said in a statement. “We are aware that voters in multiple localities that received an absentee ballot application were given pre-paid return envelopes addressed to the incorrect registrar’s office.”
State officials said any applications arriving at the wrong office would be “forwarded immediately to the correct office for processing.”
The Center for Voter Information bills itself as nonpartisan, but a job posting lists the organization as a “progressive” group that focuses on what it calls the rising American electorate, or “unmarried women, people of color and young people.” Lopach is a former advisor to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.
Fairfax's Scott said the mailing is confusing voters who have previously submitted absentee ballot applications themselves. These voters are worried that their applications were not received, leading them to think they need to apply again.
Fairfax County is working with the City of Fairfax to ensure any applications received from the center’s inaccurate mailing will be processed by the county.
When the Fairfax County Office of Elections mails election information or absentee ballots, the envelope has the county seal as part of the return address and the “Official Election Mail Authorized by the U. S. Postal Service” logo.
County election officials remind voters they can apply online to absentee vote by mail. This is the most secure method to apply rather than responding to unsolicited applications. By applying online, voters also will be able to track the status of their application, including when a ballot is mailed to them and when their cast ballot has been received.
Voters can apply now to absentee vote by mail, and they will receive their ballots after September 18, the official start for absentee voting by mail. Because mail delivery may be slow, officials encourage voters to apply now—and return their cast ballot as soon as possible.
In addition to voting by mail, voters are also encouraged to consider the option to absentee vote in-person at one of the 15 locations that will open this fall.
For more information or questions about absentee voting, contact the Fairfax County Office of Elections at 703-222-0776, TTY 711.
