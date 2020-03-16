The League of Women Voters of the Fairfax Area (LWVFA) celebrated the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters with a special event at the Country Club of Fairfax on Feb. 23.
More than 100 members and supporters took part in the afternoon tea.
Highlighting the celebration were remarks by Vivian Watts, a member of the House of Delegates, who described her more than 50 years as a League member, including service as president of the League of Women Voters of the Fairfax Area from 1975-77.
Watts recounted the strong influence and encouragement of League mentors as she launched her political career and how greatly she benefited as a delegate from the subject-matter expertise she had developed during her years as a League member.
Watts described members as “engaged with energy and spirit” as they “not just ensured that people vote but that the voters are informed.”
Local League co-president Nancy Roodberg honored the 28 women who have been members of the League for 50 or more years. One of them, Leslie Byrne, who served as president in 1982-83 and also served in Congress, described the critical support she had received from Watts in starting her own political career. She also credited the League in providing her with her first experience in fund-raising.
In a congratulatory letter read at the event, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner praised the “extraordinarily important role” the League has played in U.S. democracy.
“You have worked to empower citizens by helping them understand policy issues and through your advocacy efforts,” Warner wrote.
Capital Harmonia, a community women’s chorus based in Northern Virginia, dedicated to bringing music written for women’s voices, opened the event by performing songs that celebrate and inspire women.
The League of Women Voters operates at national, state and local levels through more than 700 state and local Leagues, in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Membership is open to men and women age 16 and older.
For information, see the Website at www.lwv-fairfax.org.
